More than half of U.S. consumers today think that storing their credit and banking information in the cloud is riskier than driving without a seat belt, according to one recent poll…and those consumers are correct. In fact, American consumers lost $30 billion to cyber-scammers in 2021, reported the FBI, as ruthless cyber criminals continue to develop new email schemes designed to separate consumers from their money

Since so much of our personal business is conducted online, at least some of our financial information is out there somewhere in cyberspace, and dealing with the impact of compromised information can be painful. Consumers who have been the victim of a cyber-crime lost an average of 21 hours over the past year dealing with the fallout. Yet many consumers are failing the most basic requirement of online safety. Here’s a basic guide for staying out of the crosshairs of cyber criminals.