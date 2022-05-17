Build Your Own At-Home Mailing System!

As the school year comes to a close, the excitement of summer vacation approaches. But with this excitement comes the added task of entertaining the kiddos while they’re out of school. Yes, the summer is filled with sunshine and outdoor activities, but on the occasional surprise rainy day, you’re left scrambling.

Worry no more! This fun, affordable activity is the perfect way to stretch your kiddos’ imaginations with minimum mess and minimum effort!

What You’ll Need

String (and lots of it)*

Paper clips or clothespins

Paper

Pens, pencils and anything in between

Let’s Get Crafting!

Step One: Measure It Out!

Choose which two rooms you’d like your mail system to run between. Next, identify a point in the room that you can anchor your string to—a bed post or a doorknob typically work well for this. Measure the distance from Point A and Point B and double it and add three inches of excess. Measure and cut this length of your string.

Step Two: Tie It Up!

Wrap your string around your anchor points and tie it in a tight knot. This should form one giant circle of yarn. Test out the pulley system. Once you’re certain the string will move around the two anchor points, cut off the excess string.

Step Three: Send It Off!

Write notes, draw pictures, doodle out a game of hangman. Get creative! Using either a paperclip or a clothespin, attach your message to the top string. Pull the bottom string until you feel the string catch. Your message will easily arrive at your companion’s door!

*Your string should be sturdy and able to withhold the friction of being pulled between two anchor points. Yarn and fishing line are going to be your best bet.