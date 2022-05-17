Homegenius has announced an agreement with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Through this agreement, homegenius will enable Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network agents, brokers and owners to access homegenius’s “geniusprice” property intelligence engine. geniusprice technology gives brokers and agents access to analytics and insights in an interface that’s easy to use and takes home price estimates to a new level, the company states.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network professionals are widely recognized for being among the most knowledgeable and customer-minded people in the industry, and we are excited to help them unlock even more value for their clients,” said Brien McMahon, senior executive vice president and co-head of homegenius. “Agents are excited about our uniquely sophisticated but brilliantly simple technology, and we are eager to help Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices use our innovative technology to ‘see’ real estate properties in new ways.”

“By leveraging powerful computer vision technology, homegenius’ revolutionary property intelligence engine has made the traditional Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) report obsolete by marrying advanced valuation automation with local property data in an entirely new way,” added Jose Perez, senior vice president of business development. “With the opportunities provided by this relationship, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ network agents can save time, streamline their workflow, deepen their market analyses, and build their pipelines of qualified leads, while offering a truly personalized search for homes that meet a buyers’ specific requirements.”

For more information visit homegenius.com.