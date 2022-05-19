The United States has more food waste than any other country—as much as 40 million tons of discarded food a year—food that is clogging landfills, releasing harmful toxins into the air and putting a serious strain on our planet.

If that’s not enough to concern you, consider that the bruised fruit, rotted lunchmeat and moldy bread you toss out is money out of your pocket and down the drain. The good news is that making a few easy changes to our kitchen habits puts some of that money back in your pocket and makes a huge impact on climate change.