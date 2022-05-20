Fathom Realty has announced several new leaders have been promoted to guide and support agents in a new position of regional director, to support company growth goals and drives key performance indicators.

In addition, these new leaders will help coach and train district directors to build solid relationships with Fathom Holdings brands, the company states. They will also recruit agents, promote the Fathom culture, and assist in the hiring process of district directors within their regions.

The new regional directors include:

Michael Creighton

Regional Director, North Texas – West

Creighton began his real estate career in 2005. He joined Fathom Realty in 2011 and has been in leadership positions since 2012. As a district director, Creighton grew his district from 36 agents to over 400; then, in 2022, he was promoted to regional director.

Creighton has received many awards throughout his Fathom career, from Top Recruiting District Director, to retention and agent growth honors, and twice was the Fathom’s Top District Director nationally, the company noted.

Originally from Aledo, Texas, Michael served in the U.S. Army and has lived in the North Dallas area for over 20 years.

Carrie Kinney

Regional Director, North Carolina

Kinney uses her experience and passion for education to support her agents in growing their unique brand and business, as highlighted in a recent Charlotte Real Producers article, Fathom writes.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Kinney has lived in many cities across the state. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Greensboro College and spent 14 years in the education industry before becoming a real estate broker. “My top goal has always been to help others, and real estate has allowed me to continue this,” she says. “As an agent, my focus was helping my clients…I help my agents who help many more clients today.”

As a district director and certified mentor, Kinney says she enjoys helping newer agents learn the process while providing guidance, motivation, and support. She firmly embraces the Fathom founding principle, “Whoever wants to be great must become a servant to all.”

Russell Laggan

Regional Director, Great Lakes Region

In his current role as regional director, Russell Laggan is leading, coaching, training, managing, and expanding the Great Lakes Region surrounding Michigan, the company stated. His team currently includes 13 district directors and over 700 agents in five states.

Laggan joined Fathom Realty in 2020 in the newly created position of vice president of Recruiting, growing the agent base with his national team. The Fathom Recruiting team hired over 1690 agents in 2021 under his leadership, they said.

Before his Fathom career, Laggan did a short stint with eXp Realty growing a local market, then moved on to Carrington Real Estate Services. He held the role of regional vice president of the Southeast-West Region and later, as one of only two regional vice presidents for the firm achieving the broker of record over 425 agents in Florida. Prior to that, Laggan was the owner and chief executive officer of Realty Direct Tampa, where he successfully grew and sold his local brokerage with his business partner.

He has been a top-producing real estate agent who has sold more than 100 homes annually for multiple years and has coached many top agents to succeed with simple systems that work, the company says.

Jeff Robertson

Regional Director, North Texas – East

During college, Jeff Robertson was first introduced to the real estate world while working at a title company. After several years in the title insurance industry, he ventured over to the sales side in 2008, where he found his passion as a real estate agent and currently has over 14 years of experience in the real estate industry, the company stated.

In 2014, Robertson was promoted to district director for Collin County, Texas. Under his direction, the district grew from 40 to over 600 agents, becoming the largest Fathom District in the country. In 2021, Robertson received the Fathom President’s Award for his leadership over the past eight years in growing his district and serving the many agents he managed.

Mary Smith

Regional Director, Pacific Northwest

Mary Smith is a real estate professional with a singular goal of exceeding expectations and providing exceptional service and support through servant leadership, Fathom states. With 17 years in the real estate industry, Smith has served as designated broker and managing broker for Century 21 and Keller Williams, where she led and managed over 800 real estate agents, before joining Fathom Realty in 2021.

Fathom says Smith demonstrates her passion by educating, coaching, and leading at the highest level and she welcomes challenges and is highly growth-driven. Her commitment to listen, provide guidance, and communicate effectively has earned her the trust and respect of colleagues and peers throughout her career, Fathom stated.

Mary is a REALTOR® of the Year award recipient and currently serves as the president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® for the Boise Metro Network in Boise, Idaho.

Todd Telford

Regional Director, Mountain West

Todd Telford has always had real estate in his blood, the company says. His father started, grew, and sold two separate successful real estate companies. So it was a natural fit for him to join the family business when he was 22 years old. Within two years, he became one of the top producers of over 180 agents in his company. Throughout his 28-year career, he has consistently been in the top 5% of the companies he’s been a part of, a released stated.

As an associate broker, Telford has closely worked with and trained many agents who have become top agents in their markets. As a regional director at Fathom Realty, he has the opportunity to help and support his district directors as they support their agents. Fathom says he has always found great joy and pleasure in helping others reach and exceed their goals.

Telford lives in Mapleton, Utah, with his wife, Diana. They have been married 25 years and have four children and one grandchild, the release noted.

