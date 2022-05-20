Technology is rapidly advancing in every aspect of our lives, and while it can improve some business models and processes, there is some concern that technological advances may eventually replace some professions, namely real estate agents. However, it’s become increasingly evident that finding a proper balance between technology and personalized service is the key to keeping up with the times.

Technology fosters human connection

Advanced technology has allowed real estate clients from other states or countries to view properties and participate in virtual tours. As a real estate professional, you should take advantage of these technologies by reaching out to potential clients and sharing information about available properties. You can form a solid and credible business relationship with potential clients through virtual events before meeting them in person.

Technology streamlines processes

As a successful real estate agent, you know there are better ways to spend your time than sorting through mountains of paperwork. With specific technology designed for real estate agents, your daily administrative tasks could become much more organized through automation, creating more valuable time to connect with prospective clients and build stronger relationships with existing clients.

On top of automating administrative duties, many successful real estate agents also use technology to improve their marketing capabilities. You can join online communities to share knowledge, network and build referral partnerships with other real estate professionals. Regardless of what you use technology for in your real estate business, remember that it’s designed to enhance your services, not minimize your expertise.

Algorithms can’t replace personalized services

For real estate agents, staying up-to-date with the latest technology trends is crucial to attracting clients, creating and converting leads, as well as closing the deal while differentiating yourself from the competition. Clients might use technology to initiate their search and learn more about the industry before making a big decision, but when it’s time to decide, most ultimately prefer to do it in person.

A successful real estate agent should be able to read the client’s expressions and steer the conversation in their favor. Focus on what’s important to your client and use data to paint a picture or tell a story that creates a lasting impression.

As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning helps hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals each year achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their career via continuing education and professional development courses.

For more information, click here.