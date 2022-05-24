Fathom Holdings Inc. has announced it has established a new veteran division that will provide specialized resources, support and opportunities for Fathom’s current and former military service members, as well as resources for veteran home buyers and sellers, and those still on active duty.

“Service to home and country is more than a saying, it is a calling,” said Josh Harley, CEO of Fathom, and veteran service member of the U.S. Marine Corps. “As we approach Memorial Day, we think about the men and women who offered their lives as the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms in this country and across the world. At Fathom, we recognize and honor the sacrifice of our fallen service members and the service of all military members who were prepared to make that sacrifice should they be called. It is with that dedication and devotion to service that Fathom launched this new division to better serve our veteran community, both within each of our companies and across the veteran clients we serve. Our new veteran division is designed to better equip our veteran real estate agents and loan officers through specialized resources, referral networks, and branding. We will also be providing resources and information for the veteran community at large as we help guide them to available programs and support at the federal, state, and local levels.”

Guided by an advisory committee of active and retired U.S. military service members and company executives, Fathom’s new veteran division will provide current and former military service members with a comprehensive range of resources and programs, such as targeted lead generation, tuition reimbursement, mentoring, and a referral network, the company stated.

With distinct recognition at all Fathom events, veterans also will be provided with specially designed marketing materials to identify their military service, which include branded logos and graphics for use in social media, videos, website promotion, yard signage, and more. The division will also aggregate and educate veteran home buyers and sellers on special programs available at the federal, state, and local levels to encourage greater homeownership, the company said.

“We will continue to add and refine services as our veteran division evolves,” added Harley, who also sits on the new division’s advisory committee. “We are excited and honored to be able to support our veteran community in this way and believe the division’s resources, along with the special distinction of service, will help our agents and loan officers generate more business while providing a better experience and more opportunities for our veteran clients.”

