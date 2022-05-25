Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the state of Georgia with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth in the South region and its 33rd franchise company, a release stated.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty was co-founded by Cal Knecht and Crystal Rush. The duo will serve the luxury, residential and commercial real estate markets in Georgia and Alabama, including Phenix City, Alabama.

“The luxury residential real estate market in Columbus, Georgia, continues to thrive, and we are excited to align with one of the best brand names in real estate to bring our clients an optimal experience from start to finish when buying a home,” said Knecht.

“We pride ourselves in offering the best experience for clients when it comes to real estate,” said Rush. “The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is the pinnacle in the real estate industry, and now that we are aligned with impeccable global leadership and more than 50,000 real estate professionals around the globe, we can now provide even further quality to our team to continue to uphold the standard of excellence.”

“Cal and Crystal bring more than 17 years of market experience, and we are pleased to welcome such a dynamic group of agents to our global brand,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “With their powerful leadership and the successful team they have built, their legacy is only beginning.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices First Magnolia Realty says it has plans for continued growth within the area over the next few years and is actively involved with the Columbus and East Alabama Board of REALTORS®, Lee Country Association of REALTORS®, and the National Association of REALTORS®.

For more information, visit https://www.bhhsfirstmagnolia.com/.