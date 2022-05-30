Realogy Holdings Corp. has announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Simonelli will participate in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

‘Navigating the Current Housing Market: Perspectives from Realogy’ discussion, featuring Chief Executive Officer and President Ryan Schneider, is scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. EST. The remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under “Investors.” The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days.

For more information, visit Realogy Holdings Corp.

