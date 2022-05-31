The start of summer brings the beginning of the boating season. From leisurely afternoons on the water to sunset cruises with cocktails, there is an abundance of accessories to make your boating season even more comfortable, functional and luxurious. From items to keep you warm and waterproof, to the best accessories to facilitate well-deserved toasts, stocking your boat with little comforts can make a big difference. If you’re looking for accessories for your boat or to gift to your favorite boat owner, here are some of the top must-have boating accessories.

Waterproof Bag

While utilitarian, a waterproof bag will keep your belongings clean and dry and protected from any unexpected—yet inevitable—spills and splashes. Stash your sweatshirts, blankets, bags and other personal accessories, and you won’t need to worry about putting on a wet sweatshirt when the temperatures dip.

Personalized Tumblers

Staying hydrated while out on the water is vital. A set of personalized tumblers with your last name or boat’s name can take you from iced coffees in the morning to sunset cocktail cruises in the evening.

Set of Waterproof Cases

Keep plenty of small waterproof cases on hand to pass on to guests who need to store their phones and wallets safely. A waterproof case will protect belongings from any unwanted moisture.

Waterproof Playing Cards

For leisurely boat rides that call for a game of cards, waterproof sets of playing cards that are fully laminated and will stand up to any inevitable water damage. Keep several decks on hand to help pass the time.

Monogrammed Dog Life Vest

Keep your furry pal safe and stylish with a monogrammed life vest. He’ll stay extra safe and look cute doing it.

Fleece Blankets

Nothing is cozier than curling up with a warm, fleece blanket on chilly or windy evenings on the water. Keep a collection of blankets so there’s no supply shortage when the temperatures drop.

Shatterproof Champagne Flutes

Whether you’re toasting to the season’s first ride or simply making it to Friday, keeping a set of shatterproof champagne flutes on hand will make any boat ride a special occasion.

Collection of Windbreakers

If you’re out on the water with your family regularly, ensuring each person has their own windbreaker will keep everyone comfortable during any inevitable splashes and unexpected rain showers. Monogram each jacket for a personal touch and to avoid any mix-ups.

Boat Scuff Erasers

While simple, boat scuff erasers act as a magic eraser for your boat. Wipe away any scuffs as they happen to avoid spending entire summer afternoons cleaning and waxing the boat.

Fish Finder

If you’re both a boater and fishing aficionado, a fish finder, such as the Garmin Fish Finder, can help you locate fish so that you can spend your afternoon fishing most efficiently.