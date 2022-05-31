A sunroom is a space where you can enjoy the benefits of the outdoors nearly year-round and soak in the sun even if the temperature outside is chilly. As a room flooded by natural light, it can instantly boost your mood and make you feel relaxed. Whether you’re adding on a sunroom or need to be inspired by the existing sunroom, there are many ways to take advantage of this bright and rejuvenating space. Here are some ways to update your sunroom and create a space that will quickly become your solace.

A Plant-Filled Space

A sunroom filled with plants and greenery is a natural fit. Potted trees in oversized pots, organic vines and smaller potted plants will make you feel like you’re in nature and the health and mood-boosting benefits that plants can offer.

Create a Home Gym

Home gyms are often built in a basement. However, using your sunroom as a fitness space can offer the benefits of working out, while also offering the benefits of sunlight and fresh air. For example, a treadmill or exercise bike in the sunroom can feel like an outdoor workout without dealing with the harsh elements outside.

Design a Home Office

If you have to stare at a computer screen all day, doing so while being in a sun-flooded space can make it more enjoyable. While you’re on conference calls, you can benefit from views of the outdoors, or when you have hours of emails ahead, you can rely on the sun’s mood-boosting properties to help you power through.

Keep the Windows Bare

If your sunroom faces a direction where you don’t need privacy, consider keeping the windows treatment-free. This will maximize the amount of light that can come through and contribute to the bright and airy effect.

Add a Skylight

If the sunroom doesn’t have a second floor above it, adding a skylight can further maximize the sunlight that floods through the room. During the winter months, a skylight can help extend the feeling of daylight, and even on the gloomiest days, a skylight can help a room feel brighter.

Focus on Comfort

To create a space of pure relaxation, every piece you bring into the room should be focused on comfort. From the rug underfoot to the sofa, chairs and the assortment of blankets and pillows, all furniture and accessories should be welcoming and encourage people to sit down and stay awhile.

Layer in Texture

In a bright space, texture can add warmth and make it feel inviting. Using natural materials can achieve a layered look with a laid-back feel. Even if the color palette is entirely neutral, wicker, rattan, sisal and jute can create a refined yet relaxed vibe.

Create Indoor-Outdoor Flow

Designing the sunroom around the home’s exterior design and landscaping can feel like it’s one cohesive space. Wall-to-wall sliding doors and coordinating furniture, flowerpots and color scheme can help it feel like a true indoor-outdoor living space.