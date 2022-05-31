Integrating design styles is the best way to ensure that your home doesn’t feel like a catalog. Mixing elements from different design styles will make the space feel layered, collected and professionally designed. Whether you have a traditional space and want to add modern art pieces or a contemporary home and want to ground it with classic art, combining these styles will give your home a one-of-a-kind look. Here are some tips on blending styles to create a home that is uniquely yours.

Create a Color Palette

If your space is primarily traditional and you want to add modern art to make the area feel fresh and current, the first step is to select a color palette. By choosing a dominant color and several accent colors for the overall space, you can select artwork in those colors and feel confident it will feel cohesive in the room.

If you’re drawn to specific art pieces and want to expand your color scheme, frame them in simple frames with white matting. The consistent framing and matting will create an overall cohesive effect.

Be Unexpected in the Positioning

If you have a traditional space and a mix of modern and traditional art, shake up the placement of the artwork, so it feels more unexpected. For example, if you have a vintage fireplace, hang a piece of modern art above the mantel instead of a traditional piece of art, preventing the space from feeling too conventional and more stylish. Or, if your dining room is filled with your great-grandmother’s gorgeous walnut dining table and chairs, hang a piece of oversized, modern art on the wall as a juxtaposition.

Ground a Contemporary Space With Old Art

If you lean towards contemporary spaces, adding vintage art and old paintings can add depth and soul to a room. This classic artwork style will prevent the room from looking like a showroom and add character. Using the piece of art as a focal point will provide an overall depth to the space, while incorporating vintage art in a more extensive gallery wall will add interest to the overall look.

Go Big

In a traditional space, use artwork to make a substantial visual impact. This can be accomplished in the size of the art you select. Sizing up the art to fill an entire wall can make a significant impact. The magnitude of the artwork can make the space feel less pigeon-holed and more unique.

Make Formal Art Feel More Casual

To prevent traditional art from feeling out of place in a contemporary space, lean the artwork on a shelf or against a wall for a more relaxed feeling. The most formal rooms can feel more casual with leaning artwork. Larger pieces can sit on the floor and lean against the wall, while smaller pieces can sit on bookshelves or a mantel and lean against the wall. Also, layering two leaning pieces of art against each other can create a collected and casual look.