Prop-tech firm MooveGuru has announced it has sold its YourHomeHub homeownership portal in 28 regional franchise territories, selling out opportunities in 26 states.

The portal, which can be provided by real estate brokerages as well as mortgage and title firms, allows homeowners to gain access to preferred local services at a discount. MooveGuru says YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that is “Everything Home,” meaning it allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home.

“No doubt, our experience and trust in the real estate community and a focused approach in identifying them as a target franchise audience has played a role in the rapid success of initial franchise sales,” said Scott Oakley, CEO of MooveGuru. “While a lot of franchises take the approach that anyone can be their own boss, with our organization we’ve emphasized the value of additional revenue streams for real estate professionals and it’s paying off. We’ve created a buzz the real estate community can’t get enough of. It’s why we’ve sold more than half of the states in the U.S. in less than a year.”

MooveGuru launched its property tech franchise in October 2021 and the franchise model aimed at real estate service providers in brokerage, title and mortgage in January.

The company says franchise owners trend towards real estate brokerages who have experience with operating affiliate companies, followed by mortgage and title companies. Mortgage brokers typically partner with their top real estate agents for co-branding and split the opportunity 50-50 for RESPA compliance, a release stated. Its title company clients offer the service on their title closings. The franchise pays 10-20% of net subscription to franchise owners. The more subscriptions to YourHomeHub and the more leads generated for service pros, the more the franchise owner makes, the company stated.

For consumers, the platform allows them to monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories, MooveGuru explained. Each YourHomeHub is sponsored by local real estate brands, driving top-of-mind marketing and revenue from consumer purchases. MooveGuru said the platform, provided by real estate professionals, gives a powerful homeowner resource to their customers.

“We have expanded our franchise coverage area to 26 states in eight months—this is unprecedented in the franchise industry,” said Kathleen Kuhn, president of MooveGuru, who brings more than three decades in the home services franchise industry to the organization. “While there are still opportunities in some major markets, the window is closing for those looking to be regional territory owners.”

Opportunities are still available for ownership in key markets such as Nevada, New Jersey and Illinois.

Recent regional owners include owners in real estate brands such as RE/MAX, Keller Williams, EXP, ERA and also include owners in mortgage and title.

To learn more about a Your Home Hub Franchise and available territories, visit yourhomehub.com.