Backyards can often be a blank slate and need a grand landscaping plan to feel complete. However, if the bones are in place and all you need to do is spruce up the space, some minor tweaks can go a long way. Whether your formal landscaping plans are a few years off, or your current backyard has been designed but needs some finishing touches, a few aesthetic updates can significantly up the area’s aesthetic value. Here are some small ways you can make your backyard feel more welcoming, comfortable and aesthetically appealing.

Add Planters

If you’re not ready to commit to planting a whole garden, planters throughout the area can add depth and make the space feel more lush. Planters can be a vessel for flowers, plants and small trees. They can also offer privacy and define spaces, such as seating areas or walkways. Whether you prefer a sleek, concrete planter, a rustic terra cotta planter or a traditional cedar planter, planters can instantly transform any area.

Be Deliberate With Flowers

Whether you prefer a classic green and white color scheme or you like a rainbow of colors, select a color scheme before you start buying your seasonal flowers. Perhaps you stick to all pink and purple blooms or a blend of red and yellow flowers. Whatever color scheme you are drawn to, be consistent, so the overall effect feels planned and intentional.

Create Designated Spots

Giving your outdoor space specific purposes can make the area feel more functional, and make you more inclined to spend time in the space. For example, creating a conversation area will help facilitate natural conversation. Every conversation area should have places to sit and small tables. Conversation areas may include:

A dining space

Outdoor sofa space

A more intimate corner with two chairs and an end table

A firepit area

Ensure There are Adequate Walkways

Distinctive walkways provide a functional path for you to travel throughout the backyard, and they also add dimension and interest to your backyard. Walkways create a natural flow in the backyard and make it feel more like an intentional space. Lighting, flowers and planters can help further define the walkway while adding aesthetic value.

Lay Outdoor Rugs

Outdoor rugs will help anchor the space and define areas. Outdoor rugs are a welcome addition on chilly evenings and can also help your backyard space feel more like an extension of your home. When you’re looking for an outdoor rug, they are typically made of polypropylene.

Incorporate Outdoor Lighting

Ample lighting is key to using your backyard space after the sunsets. Outdoor lighting will make the space more functional for navigating when it’s dark, it will extend how long you can stay outside and help the area serve as an outdoor living area. Hanging lanterns, outdoor floor lamps, coach lights, in-ground LED lights, uplighting and string lights are all ways to illuminate your backyard.

These updates can also extend the amount of livable space your home has and create an area you naturally gravitate to.