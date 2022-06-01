Accidents happen, and with more of the family spending more time at home, they may be happening more often. But never fear…there are easy ways to remove the most common spills and stains from carpets, walls and furniture.

Marker Ink – Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do a good job of removing permanent marker ink. Cover the entire ink stain with hand sanitizer—this reactivates the ink. Let it sit for about a minute. then wipe it off with a soft rag.

Highlighter Stains – If you’re buying used books, you may wish you could remove the yellow highlighter marks left by the last reader. Lemon juice fades highlighter enough to make it virtually undetectable. Cut a lemon in half and put some juice on a cotton swab. Run the swab over the highlighted text and watch the color fade.

Super Glue – Removing super glue is a hassle. But if you act quickly, you can lessen how long you’re stuck to yourself or the item you’re gluing. Soak the glue spot in warm soapy water as soon as possible to soften it, then pat dry. Rub the glue with an acetone-based nail polish remover; acetone breaks down the glue’s adhesive agents. The glue will turn white and easily peel off.

Blood Stains – Remove small blood stains from clothing by dabbing the area with a half-strength solution of ammonia and water before laundering. (This can also help get rid of perspiration and urine stains.)

Slime – Your little ones may love slime, but it can make a mess, especially in your carpet. But slime is primarily made up of glue, and most glue is washable. It may take some elbow grease and a little patience, but plain old white vinegar will remove it.