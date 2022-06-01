An area rug can add visual interest to your living room and tie everything together. It can be easier to clean than wall-to-wall carpet, and it can let you show off your hardwood floors. Here are some tips to help you choose the right area rug.

Select the Right Size Rug for the Space

An area rug should be proportional to the rest of the room so it doesn’t look too big or too small. Area rugs come in several standard sizes, but you can have a custom rug created if a standard size won’t work in your living room.

There should be several inches of space around each side of the rug so the flooring underneath is visible. The distance from the edge of the rug to the wall should be equal on each side. It’s best to position furniture so all the legs are on top of the area rug. If that’s not possible, place the front legs on the rug.

If you have a large living room or an open floorplan with a combined living area and dining area, you can use multiple rugs. That will allow you to separate the two spaces using visual boundaries, rather than physical ones.

Select a Rug That Will Complement the Rest of the Room’s Décor

When looking for an area rug, think about creating a sense of balance in the room. If your furniture is simple and has neutral colors, a patterned area rug can add a burst of color. If, on the other hand, you have furniture with bold colors or patterns, go with an area rug that has a simple design and a neutral color scheme.

Some homeowners use area rugs to create a layered effect. If you want to incorporate multiple colors and designs in your living room, or if you want to be able to change things up from time to time, you can place a large area rug on your hardwood floor and then top it with a smaller rug, or you can lay an area rug on top of wall-to-wall carpet.

Choose a Material Carefully

Area rugs can be made with a number of materials, including cotton, wool, acrylic, nylon, and polyester. They differ in terms of feel and maintenance requirements. When comparing rugs, ask an employee how well each type of material can stand up to wear and tear and how it needs to be cleaned.

Think About Your Family

If you have kids or pets, take that into consideration. A light-colored rug will show dirt and spills. Look for an area rug with a dark color or a pattern that will hide messes so you won’t have to worry about endless cleaning.

Select a Rug That Fits Your Budget

The cost of an area rug will depend on its size, the material it’s made of, whether it has a pattern, and how it was manufactured. Compare prices for rugs from both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers.