Lone Wolf Technologies has announced the launch of a new forms solution for Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition), which provides over 665,000 agents in the U.S. with innovative, intelligent and intuitive form and contract authoring capabilities. The solution will be rolled out nationwide, market by market, starting Tuesday, the company stated.

Lone Wolf’s new forms solution brings forms, documents, contacts, offer details, listing details and signings together into a single, intuitive interface while harnessing machine-learning technology to improve contract authoring and make intelligent suggestions, the company states. A core component of the member benefit Transactions (zipForm Edition), and natively connected to real estate’s No. 1 eSignature solution, Authentisign, Lone Wolf says the new forms solution will increase efficiency and improve accuracy throughout the entire authoring and signing process for agents, brokers, buyers and sellers.

“Our forms solution has long set the standard in real estate, and I’m proud to say we’ve raised the bar today,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf. “Agents can now work faster than ever with all their documents, signings and tools in one place while the technology provides suggestions along the way. This is a massive step forward in our mission to bring the best tech to the industry and simplify real estate transactions for all.”

The new forms solution includes new features such as:

A unified workspace—Fill out multiple forms at once; see documents and transaction, contact and offer details in the same place

Intuitive forms—Auto-populate information from parties, listings and offers

Forms recommendation engine—Intelligent suggestions based on past transactions

Modern interface—Completely redesigned UI focused on zero learning curve

Clause variables—Create and personalize clauses

The new innovations are the result of a multi-year design and build process in which thousands of agent customers validated the features required for a compelling digital experience, Lone Wolf states.

“The new forms editor is a gamechanger,” said Renee Greenwell, REALTOR® at Keller Williams Realty Falls Church. “I can now easily edit all my documents for a given transaction at once and add any that were missed. I can change the order while updating parties and details without switching in and out of the window.”

Lone Wolf says Forms have been the backbone of Transactions (zipForm Edition) since 2015 when the solution was initially provided as a national member benefit. Since then, Lone Wolf has grown Transactions into a comprehensive transaction management solution by introducing new product features, connecting it to the company’s advertising, CMA, CRM and back-office solutions, and integrating it with providers of digital home warranty, title insurance and more. Soon, the company says it will also bring the newest version of Authentisign into Transactions (zipForm Edition), a solution that features the same technology as the new forms editor. Together, the company says these two solutions will help modernize not just the forms and signing process, but the entire buyer and seller journey.

“Real estate has moved from fragmented point solutions to digitally connected experiences,” said Sean Wheeler, CTO of Lone Wolf, “and transactions are the heart of it all. With forms connected to signings, marketing, client management and ancillary services, Transactions is the only solution in real estate that can provide a complete—and completely connected—experience from start to finish.”

For more information, click here.