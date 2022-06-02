Fiber is critically important for your overall health. Despite its many benefits, most Americans don’t get enough fiber in their diets.

What Is Fiber and Why Is It Important?

Plant-based foods contain fiber, which is a type of carbohydrate. Unlike other carbohydrates that break down into sugar, fiber stays intact as it passes through the digestive system. Fiber can aid with digestion; prevent constipation; keep your cholesterol at a healthy level; reduce your risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer; maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut; and help you lose weight and keep it off.

How Can You Get More Fiber in Your Diet?

If you aren’t getting adequate fiber, making some simple dietary changes can help. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes are all good sources of fiber. Look for ways to incorporate more of these foods into meals and snacks every day.

Whole grains undergo a minimal amount of processing, and the whole grain remains intact. Refined grains, on the other hand, have the nutritious germ and bran removed. Replacing refined grains with whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal, barley, quinoa, millet, and wheat berries, is an easy way to add fiber in your diet.

If you enjoy baking, some simple substitutions can boost the fiber content of your baked goods and make them more nutritious. Instead of using all-purpose flour, you can replace it with a fiber-rich alternative, such as wheat, coconut, chickpea, or barley flour.

Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of fiber. Whole fruits and vegetables contain much more fiber than fruit and vegetable juices. Eating fruits and vegetables with the skin on is the best way to get the maximum amount of fiber available.

Legumes, such as lentils, beans, and dried peas, are filled with fiber and other nutrients. You can use legumes in place of meat in some meals or incorporate legumes in salads and snacks.

Nuts and seeds, such as flax and chia seeds, are good sources of fiber. You can add them to your favorite dishes or snacks or eat them on their own.

Focus on Whole Foods

The best way to get enough fiber is to eat a diet rich in whole, unprocessed foods, but many people with busy lives rely on processed foods. If you’re going to buy processed foods, check the nutrition labels and look for products that are good sources of fiber.

Discuss Fiber Supplements With Your Doctor

If you make changes to your diet, but you still aren’t getting enough fiber, you might want to consider taking supplements. Before you do, check with your doctor. Supplements can cause abdominal discomfort and may interfere with the absorption of medications.