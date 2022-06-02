A shed is a simple way to get the additional storage space you need, but building one is not as easy as you might think. Here are some typical mistakes that homeowners come to regret.

Not Checking Local Building Codes

Your city, town, or county government has rules that govern issues such as where a shed can be built, what types of materials it can be made of, how large it can be, and whether utilities can be run to it. In some cases, a permit is required.

Research the rules where you live and follow them. If you don’t, you can be assessed a fine, and you might even be required to remove the shed after you build it.

Choosing a Shed That’s the Wrong Size

Figure out what you want to store in the shed so you can determine how much space you will need. Don’t try to guesstimate. Make a list or gather items that you want to put in the shed. You might realize that your initial estimate was way off.

Decide how to store belongings in the shed. For instance, you might have a lot of small items that you can put in boxes, stack on shelves, or hang from walls. If that’s the case, a relatively small shed might suit your needs. If you have large, bulky, or awkwardly shaped items, such as a lawnmower and other gardening tools, you will need more space to store them.

Homeowners often make the mistake of thinking only about their current needs and not considering how their needs might change in the future. You might accumulate additional gardening equipment, buy lawn furniture that needs to be stored inside during the winter, or take up a new hobby. When choosing a size for your shed, assume that you will need additional space in the future and plan accordingly.

Selecting the Wrong Site

Choose a location where the ground is level. Your shed should be easily accessible, and you should be able to get tools and equipment in and out without a problem. The shed shouldn’t be so large that it looks out of proportion to the house and the rest of the property. The shed’s color and design should complement your home.

Biting Off More Than You Can Chew

If you’re not an experienced DIYer and you try to build a shed from scratch, you might find yourself overwhelmed, and you might make mistakes that can make the shed unstable or dangerous. You may be better off hiring a contractor or buying a shed kit that’s easy for the average homeowner to assemble.