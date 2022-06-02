Everybody wants a good night’s sleep, but many people consistently fail to get enough rest or wake up feeling groggy and struggle to make it through the day. If you’re having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, or if you don’t feel refreshed in the morning, you might be making one or more of these common mistakes.

Not Having a Consistent Sleep Schedule

With work, kids, and chores, it’s easy to find yourself staying up later than you would like some nights, then sleeping in whenever you get the chance. A lack of consistency is one of the top reasons why people have trouble sleeping.

If you stay up late, you might struggle to make it through the day and consume more caffeine than you should, which will make it hard to fall asleep the following night. Sleeping in can also make it hard to get to sleep that night. Do your best to stick to a routine as much as possible.

Using Electronic Devices Before Bed

People often check their email or social media or read on a tablet before going to bed. Electronic devices emit blue light that can make it difficult to fall asleep. If you want to read before bed, choose a good old-fashioned book.

Watching TV and checking email and social media can cause other problems. Watching the news, thinking about work, or planning the upcoming week will get you mentally stimulated, which can make it hard to relax and fall asleep.

Eating Too Close to Bedtime

Eating too late can interfere with your metabolism and cause heartburn, which can keep you up at night. If you find it difficult to sleep when you’re hungry, have a small snack at least a few hours before you go to bed. You should also lay off caffeine and alcohol several hours before bedtime.

Not Maintaining the Right Temperature

If your bedroom is too warm, that might be why you’re struggling to get a good night’s rest. People sleep best in a room that’s a bit cool, but not too cold. In the warmer months, opening a window or turning on the air conditioner or fan might help you sleep better.

You might need to change your pajamas and bed linens to fit the season. Clothes that keep you too warm and a heavy comforter can make it hard to sleep well in the summer.

Having the Wrong Type of Background Noise

Many people have trouble sleeping in a room that’s completely silent. Background noise from a white noise machine or a fan can make it easier to get some shuteye, but a TV can make it harder. If you leave the TV on, the sounds you hear will keep changing in volume and intensity. You will also be tempted to listen to conversations, which will keep you mentally engaged and make it hard to sleep.