A break-in can happen anywhere, even in a neighborhood that seems safe. If your home’s current locks are damaged or worn from years of use, a member of your family lost a key and you’re worried about security, or you recently bought a house and you don’t know who has a key, you should install new locks.

Select High-Quality Locks

It’s important to choose locks carefully. Many homes have locks that aren’t secure enough to deter a burglar.

Locks are rated in terms of their strength, durability, security, and other factors. Make sure that any locks you purchase are built to last and will be able to keep your home, family, and property secure.

Burglars often use drills to get past locks and break into homes. When shopping for new locks, look for ones that are drill resistant.

High-security locks might be costly, but the price is probably less than the deductible you will have to pay if someone breaks in and you file a homeowners insurance claim.

High-security locks can also provide invaluable peace of mind for you and your family.

Use Deadbolts to Keep Your Home Secure

For entryway doors, deadbolts are a good choice. They provide a high level of security, although some are harder to pick than others. If you choose deadbolts, be sure that they have heavy-duty strike plates and are attached with screws that are at least 3 inches long.

To make your home even more secure, you can use more than one lock on each entry door. For example, you might want to use a deadbolt, plus a knob with a built-in lock.

Choose Smart Locks for Security and Convenience

Smart locks, which can be opened with a PIN or a smartphone app, are becoming increasingly popular. They’re more expensive than deadbolts, but they’re also more convenient.

With smart locks, you will be able to control who enters your house and when. Smart locks can be a good choice if you need to let a dog walker, housekeeper, contractor, or someone else into your house when you aren’t there. You might be able to communicate with family members or visitors when you aren’t home, and a smart lock might send you a notification if someone tries to break into your house.

Weigh the Pros and Cons of Keying All Doors the Same

Having all of your exterior doors keyed the same can be convenient since you won’t have to worry about managing multiple keys and remembering which fits each door. A potential downside is that if a member of your family loses a key, you’ll have to replace or rekey all of the locks to make sure that a person who finds the lost key won’t be able to use it to get in.

Work With a Local Locksmith

If you have questions about the pros and cons of different types of locks, contact a local locksmith. A professional can help you choose the right locks and make sure they’re installed correctly.