When it comes to interior design, balance is key. The furniture you choose, and the way you arrange it, can evoke an emotional reaction in your family and guests. A room that’s unbalanced can create a sense that something is “off,” which can trigger feelings of anxiety, while a room that’s balanced can make people feel relaxed.

A room should contain furniture with a variety of sizes, heights, colors, and textures. The idea is to create visual interest without making the space feel overwhelming or chaotic.

Choose a Focal Point

Every room should have a focal point. It might be a piece of furniture, a fireplace, or a large picture window. Design the rest of the room’s décor around the focal point to make the room feel balanced.

Use Furniture in the Right Sizes

Make sure that the furniture you choose fits the room. A large sofa can overwhelm a small living room and make it appear cramped. Accent pieces, such as coffee tables and end tables, should be proportional to the sofa and loveseat. There should be enough space for people to walk around without bumping into furniture.

Place a tall piece of furniture, such as a bookcase, near a shorter piece, such as a sofa. Use tall lamps to complement a sofa and loveseat. If you can’t find tall furniture that fits the room and your budget, consider using one or more tall plants to create a sense of balance.

Split Up Large Pieces of Furniture and Artwork

Strive to create a sense of balance in the room as a whole. If you have pieces of furniture that are particularly large or heavy, place them on different sides of the room so the space looks balanced, not lop-sided. If one side of the room has a wall covered in artwork, place something on the other side that will draw people’s attention and make the room feel balanced.

Incorporate Furniture With Different Styles

Use a variety of colors and textures to create visual interest, but don’t incorporate too many shades or try to perfectly match furniture and other décor. Choose a combination of warm and cool colors or different shades of the same base color. Use those colors throughout the room to draw people’s eyes from one piece of furniture or artwork to another. Include furniture and decorative elements with different textures.

Avoid Clutter

Don’t cram too much furniture or artwork into a space. That can make it look cluttered, which can make people feel anxious and uncomfortable. On the other hand, don’t go overboard with a “less is more” approach and create a room that feels empty. That can also trigger a negative emotional response.