The lighting in your home should be functional, as well as attractive. You need to select lamps that will provide the appropriate amount of light where you need it and complement the rest of the décor in a room. Here are some tips to help you find the right lighting.

Mix Different Types of Lamps

Floor lamps can illuminate a large space, while table lamps cast light on a relatively limited area. Task lamps illuminate a space used for a particular activity, such as cooking, reading, or working on a computer.

You can combine different types of lamps to create a layered effect. For example, you might want to use one or more floor lamps to shine light in most of a room, plus some table and task lamps that people can turn on when they need additional light in a particular area.

Task Lamps

When selecting a task lamp, think about how much illumination you need so you can find a lamp that will cast the right amount of light. Look for a lamp that’s the appropriate height for a specific activity or that can be mounted on a wall. Consider a lamp with an adjustable head and a bulb that can be dimmed or brightened so you can get the amount of light you need, when you need it.

Table Lamps

A table lamp can cast light over a significant portion of a room, but it can also be used as a task lamp. When you’re shopping for a table lamp, think about the size of area you want to illuminate, the height of the table where you plan to place the lamp, and the height of the sofa or chair next to it. You might want to consider a lamp with an adjustable arm so you can get sufficient light and avoid glare.

Floor Lamps

A floor lamp can brighten a large space. Make sure that the lamp isn’t so large that it will block traffic or create a tripping hazard. You might want a floor lamp with a single bulb, or you might prefer a lamp with multiple arms so you can direct light exactly where it’s needed.

Select the Right Combination of Lamps

When choosing lamps, think about the aesthetics of the room as a whole. Lamps and their shades should complement the furniture, paint color, and artwork, and the sizes of lamps and shades should be proportional to the rest of the furniture in the room. No matter what type of lamp you choose, when a person is sitting next to it, the bottom of the shade should be right around eye level.

If you’re starting from scratch, choose one or more floor lamps that will illuminate most of the room. Then, you can identify places that will need additional light and figure out which types of lamps would work best in each area.