Guests and potential buyers will see your home’s front door before they see the interior. You want to be sure that the entrance gives the right first impression. If your house is currently lacking in curb appeal, here are some simple changes you can make to the front door that will make visitors form a positive opinion before they come inside.

Repaint the Door

If your front door looks tired and worn out, or if you just want to spruce things up a bit and make your house stand out from the others on the block, try a fresh coat of paint. It can cover up minor imperfections and make the door look like new. A bold or unexpected pop of color on the front door can make a bold statement and capture people’s attention. A bright color can be particularly appealing to prospective buyers.

Replace the Hardware

Door knobs and knockers can get worn out from years of daily use and exposure to varying weather conditions. Replacing the hardware can instantly boost your home’s curb appeal.

Perhaps your current hardware is still in good condition, but it’s outdated or just doesn’t reflect your personal style. In that case, you can upgrade to new hardware that better fits your personality and your home’s interior design.

Choose a door knob and knocker that complement the style of the door itself. If the door is simple, some fancy hardware can create visual interest. If the door is more on the ornate side, go with planer hardware.

Add New House Numbers

Make sure your house is easy to find – for guests, potential buyers, delivery drivers, and first responders. If the numbers are small, replace them with ones that are larger and easier to read. Select numbers with a design and color that complement the rest of the entryway’s features.

Consider Other Upgrades

Outdoor lighting is essential, for both aesthetics and safety. If your entryway isn’t well lit, installing one or more new light fixtures can prevent an accident, make your home less appealing to burglars, and improve its appearance.

If you have enough space, consider adding some seating. You might want to put one or more chairs, a sofa or loveseat, or a swing outside the front door so people can relax and chat when the weather is pleasant.

Plants can also spruce up your home’s entrance. Depending on the amount of space available, you might want to hang a wreath on the door itself, add tall potted plants on either side of the door, or place one or more plants in a corner or next to the front steps.

Think About Potential Buyers

If you’re planning to sell your house, decorate the front door and the surrounding area in a way that will appeal to a majority of buyers. Avoid decorations that are too personal and don’t go overboard with a holiday theme.