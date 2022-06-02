Instilling healthy eating habits in your kids can have a positive impact on them both now and in the future. The choices that you make on a regular basis, and the choices that you allow your kids to make, can help them stay healthy throughout their lives.

Buy and Cook Nutritious Foods

Meal planning can help you be sure that your family gets a variety of healthy foods, make shopping easier, and keep you from wasting money on groceries that don’t get eaten. Knowing what you want to make for dinner every night will help you avoid the temptation to order takeout, which can be both expensive and unhealthy.

Load up the grocery cart with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, low-fat or fat-free dairy products, and other healthy foods. Avoid high-sugar, high-fat, and processed foods. Make sure that nutritious snacks are always available and easily accessible to your kids.

Ask your children for input when you’re planning meals and making a shopping list. Consider taking them with you to the grocery store. Kids will be more likely to eat healthy foods if they’re involved in the process of selecting and preparing meals.

Eat as a Family

Having pleasant conversations at mealtimes can create a relaxed atmosphere and cause your kids to develop positive feelings about food. Talking can also encourage everyone to eat slowly, which can make people less likely to overeat.

Serve the same foods to everyone at mealtimes. Don’t make something different for a picky eater. Encourage, but don’t force, your kids to try unfamiliar foods.

Don’t let your kids eat in front of the TV. If they do, they might not realize that they’re full, and they might overeat.

Serve Healthy Portions

Serve portions that are appropriate for children. It can take time for the brain to recognize a feeling of fullness. If a child finishes and wants more, don’t serve a second helping right away. If, after about 15 minutes, the child is still hungry, serve a smaller portion.

Help Your Kids Develop a Healthy Relationship With Food

When talking about nutrition, don’t make the conversation about weight. Instead, talk about how eating healthy foods can make your kids strong so they can succeed at sports, dancing, and other activities they enjoy.

Don’t use food as a reward or punishment. Forcing kids to eat vegetables or offering dessert as a reward can make them dislike vegetables and crave sweets.

Don’t refer to certain foods as “good” or “bad.” Provide healthy options and let your kids make choices when appropriate. Don’t let them overindulge on junk food, but don’t be overly restrictive, either. Forbidding certain foods will only make your kids want them more. Allow foods such as cookies and cake at certain times, such as on weekends or at birthday parties and other events.

Remember that your kids learn a lot by watching what you do. If you want your children to learn healthy eating habits, lead by example.