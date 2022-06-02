An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a secondary residence located on the same property as a primary residence. It can be an in-law apartment that’s built in a converted garage or basement, a suite within a house, or a separate small home located in the backyard.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit Can Appeal to Buyers

Adding an accessory dwelling unit to your property can increase its value and help you get a higher price if you eventually sell. Demographic and societal changes have altered the needs of homebuyers. A property with an accessory dwelling unit can meet needs that a typical single-family house can’t.

The population is aging, and many senior citizens want to maintain their independence as long as possible, but still need help at times. Also, seniors often want to live close to their adult children so they can spend time with their grandchildren. For such a family, a property with an ADU can be the perfect choice.

A growing number of young adults are moving back home after college. An ADU can be a good option for a family with an adult child who wants to live at home after graduating, but who also wants the privacy that comes with having a separate apartment.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit Can Generate Rental Income

While you’re living in your home, an ADU can help you earn additional income. You can live in the main house and rent out the secondary residence on a long-term or short-term basis. After your kids move out, you might decide to downsize by moving into the apartment, then rent out the primary residence to help cover your living expenses or to save money for retirement.

A potential buyer may be looking for a house with an accessory dwelling unit as an investment opportunity. A buyer may be interested in living in the house and renting out the secondary residence to cover the mortgage and other expenses or may want to rent out both homes. Such a buyer may be willing to pay significantly more for a house with an ADU than for a single-family home.

Design an ADU Carefully

Before you begin to think about building an accessory dwelling unit or start envisioning how it should look, check your local zoning regulations. Find out whether ADUs are allowed where you live, what restrictions you will have to adhere to, and what type of permit will be required.

An accessory dwelling unit should complement the rest of the property. Its exterior design should be similar to that of the main house and should also fit in with other properties in the neighborhood. An architect who has experience designing ADUs can make sure that yours meets these criteria.