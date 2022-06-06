Cinch Home Services has announced a new partnership with HomeSmart. As a HomeSmart national partner, Cinch will offer its warranty plan and services to HomeSmart’s franchise partners, brokers and more than 23,000 agents across 37 states and 199 offices nationwide, according to a release.

Through HomeSmart’s online marketplace, agents can search for, learn about and engage with key real estate resources, tools and products, and the companies that support them. Cinch is one of a few select home warranty partners available within the HomeSmart marketplace, the company announced.

“At Cinch, we are committed to simplifying the home management experience for our partners and their customers,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “By partnering with HomeSmart, we are well-positioned to help tens of thousands of real estate professionals deliver savings, convenience and peace of mind to their clients before, during and after the sale of the home.”

For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit www.homesmart.com.