Dean A. deTonnancourt

President and CEO

HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate

Warwick, Rhode Island

homesmart.com/real-estate-office/rhode-island/warwick/33-homesmart-professionals-real-estate

Region served: Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut

Years in real estate: 33

Number of offices: 3

Number of agents: 240

Who has most influenced your success? Prior to owning my own brokerages, I was fortunate to be affiliated with incredibly respected brokers who encouraged me to not only seek opportunity, but to create the determination needed to act upon it.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

Born and raised in Rhode Island, I appreciate the four seasons that we enjoy here in New England. With almost 400 miles of coastline, Rhode Island offers fantastic purchase opportunities for primary and second-home buyers alike. Even if someone doesn’t wish to live near the water, most water access points can be enjoyed within a 30 minute drive.

What major changes have you witnessed over the course of your real estate career?

Involvement in the industry has afforded me the opportunity to not only witness change, but direct that change. With 33 years of experience, client representation has evolved significantly since I got my license, including the inception and evolution of buyer representation. Through participation in the National Association of REALTORS®’ Board of Directors, I have been part of national conversations surrounding our REALTOR® Code of Ethics as it relates to fair housing as well as protections for practitioners. An early adopter of the team concept, I was engaged in the evolution of local laws surrounding best practices in ensuring consumer protection while encouraging and supporting the professional growth of team practitioners. I encourage all REALTORS® to become involved locally, statewide and/or nationally, and to be the change they wish to see in this industry.

What is your top strategy for closing a transaction?

Representing the best interests of the client and ensuring proper communication between all parties will always be a minimum standard in ensuring a successful closing.

How does being affiliated with HomeSmart allow you to stay ahead of the competition?

At HomeSmart Professionals, we recognize our associates as business partners who are all working within a collaborative environment built upon a foundation of mutual respect and support. This collaboration and support—along with technology, tools and education—ultimately leads to unlimited success in the marketplace. In a technology-driven marketplace, our associates need as many tech advantages as possible in order to ensure individual success, and HomeSmart’s emphasis on cutting-edge technology is a true advantage for our agents. Having opened our doors in 2014, we’re proud to have been HomeSmart International’s first East Coast location.

How does your company encourage individual growth within the brokerage?

Our associates make our company what it is today. Not only are we recognized as a company for sales success in the marketplace, but our associates are also highly regarded by both the consumer and their REALTOR® colleagues. Our mission statement, “To empower our business family to succeed both personally and professionally,” is not simply a tagline, but rather, a belief system. We recognize our associates’ accomplishments at every opportunity and provide the tools, education and overall support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

