Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced its 23rd Annual Backpack Challenge.

The Northeast Florida real estate firm is collecting new backpacks and school supplies for students in kindergarten through high school at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offices from June 15, until August 1, 2022, a release stated. The company is also collecting cash and check donations to purchase backpacks and school supplies, which will be provided to local charities that serve Northeast Florida children.

“Backpacks containing essential school supplies give children the tools they need to start school with enthusiasm and confidence—and to succeed throughout the year,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder and Chairperson Linda Sherrer. “Our Backpack Challenge is one of the ways our company assists children and families in our community. We encourage everyone to join us and support this worthy cause.”

Donations may be dropped off at the following office locations:

Home Office – 4190 Belfort Road, Suite 475, Jacksonville

Avondale/Ortega/San Marco – 3627 St. Johns Ave., Jacksonville

Beaches/Intracoastal West/Southside – 375-1 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach

Fleming Island/Orange Park – 3535 Highway 17, Suite 10, Fleming Island

Mandarin/St. Johns – 12636 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

MuraBella at World Golf Village – 196 Capulet Drive, Suite 3, St. Augustine

Ponte Vedra/Nocatee – 333 Village Main St., Suite 670, Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Augustine – 112 Sea Grove Main St., Suite 210, St. Augustine Beach

Mesh and clear backpacks are appreciated since some schools have adopted a clear bag policy. Please label the outside of the backpack(s) with the suggested grade level.

A list of recommended school supplies by grade level is available at FloridaNetworkRealty.com/Backpack.