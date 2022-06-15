These days, there is no shortage of advice about how to take off weight, or to keep those extra pounds from creeping in at all. Professional weight trainers suggest a tried-and-true regimen that will help keep you satisfied and keep your weight at a stable level.

Don’t Skimp on Protein – It’s important to keep your muscles happy and healthy, and muscles are one of the key drivers of effective calorie use.

Drink More Water – You may think you’re drinking enough, but a rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces per day. It may seem excessive, but it’s what your body needs to stay hydrated and healthy, plus it will help you to feel full.

Start With a Salad – Vegetables are high in nutrients and fiber to support weight loss naturally. They are also filling, which will help you consume fewer calories during the rest of your meal.

Don’t Get Too Hungry – E at on schedule, consuming a meal or snack every three hours. If you let too many hours go by without eating, your body will crave high-glycemic or processed foods for a quick fix.

Minimize Triggers at Home – If you can’t resist a sugary snack, don’t keep it at home. Better to have an occasional ice cream scoop out than to keep a tempting gallon in your freezer.

Do Something Instead of Nothing – If you can’t get to the gym or do a regular exercise routine, then take a 10-minute walk at lunchtime. Ten minutes of moving is way better than not moving at all.

Keep Snacking, But Do It Right – If you enjoy snacking, don’t give it up. Just substitute. Munch on carrot sticks or apple slices instead of chips or crackers. Instead of pie, bake an apple with cinnamon for a warm and satisfying dessert.