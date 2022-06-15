If you own a home, you know that utility costs can put a strain on your monthly budget. Making green home improvements can help you reduce the amounts you spend on heating, cooling, electricity and water. Although those types of upgrades might require significant upfront investments, they can pay off for years to come and can also increase your home’s value.

Replace the Roof

A roof that’s damaged or worn out from decades of exposure to the elements can allow cold air to get inside and warm air to escape during the winter. That can result in heating bills that are higher than they should be. The opposite can occur in the summer—hot air can enter your house and cooled air can escape. That can make your air conditioner struggle to keep up and can lead to sky-high utility bills. Replacing your roof can eliminate drafts and help you keep your heating and cooling bills manageable.

Install Solar Panels

While you’re at it, you can install solar panels on the roof. They can generate electricity and save you money every month. You might be able to store energy in a battery so you can take advantage of it on overcast days.

Upgrade to Energy-Efficient Appliances

Large appliances, such as the refrigerator, washer and dryer, are among the biggest consumers of energy in a home. If your appliances are old and inefficient, you might be paying much more than you need to on your electricity bills. Switching to energy-efficient appliances can save you money every month.

Install Low-Flow Water Fixtures

Conserving water can help the environment and your wallet. Switching to low-flow faucets, showerheads and toilets can reduce the amount of water your family uses, as well as the demand on your water heater. That can lead to significant reductions in both your water and electricity bills.

Save Money Every Month and Raise Your Home’s Value

Making environmentally friendly home upgrades can reduce your utility bills and save you hundreds or possibly thousands of dollars each year. It might take several years to recoup your initial investment, but green home improvements can pay off if you plan to live in your house for a long time. In some cases, you might be eligible for rebates and/or tax credits that can offset the initial costs.

Environmentally friendly home improvements can also pay off if you decide to sell your home at some point in the future. Potential buyers will want to keep their utility bills down, and they’ll be drawn to houses with those types of features. Buyers will appreciate the fact that improvements have already been made and that they won’t have to make those changes themselves. Depending on where you live and the local housing market, green upgrades might significantly increase your home’s value.