If your bathroom looks dated, it’s cluttered, or you would like to have more storage, you don’t have to spend a fortune to spruce it up. There are plenty of simple and affordable changes you can make to transform the room.

Add More Storage

Lack of storage is a common problem in bathrooms, especially when two or more family members share the space. Depending on your bathroom’s current size and layout, you might want to add a medicine cabinet, a vanity or shelves.

A vanity with a built-in countertop can give you more storage space, plus more workspace. Even if you’re not much of a DIYer, you can find a vanity that’s relatively easy for the average homeowner to install.

Improving organization can make the bathroom more functional and prevent clutter. You can divide the vanity into sections where each person who uses the bathroom can keep toiletries. If the shower is cluttered with bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bodywash, you can add a shower caddy or a shelving unit that sits in a corner.

Change the Color Scheme

A new coat of paint can do wonders for any room in your home. You can keep the same color on the walls and just freshen it up, or you can repaint the bathroom with a completely different color.

Tiles can add a burst of color to your bathroom. Adding a tile backsplash or incorporating tile in the shower can be a relatively simple and inexpensive DIY project.

If your vanity looks worn, or if you just don’t like the color, you can repaint it. If the vanity is in good condition, but the countertop is stained, you can keep the vanity and replace the counter with inexpensive laminate.

While you’re at it, you can swap out your existing hardware for new pieces that will complement the paint color you choose. A faucet and matching showerhead can tie the whole look together.

Change the Lighting

If your bathroom doesn’t have enough light, or if your current light fixture is outdated, replacing it can have a huge impact. A new overhead fixture can brighten the space, and a light above the vanity can be helpful when putting on makeup or shaving.

Update Your Accessories

You might not need to change the room itself to get the look you want. A new mirror, bathmat, shower curtain and towels might be enough to revitalize a tired-looking bathroom.