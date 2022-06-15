With the worst of pandemic travel bans behind us, more Americans are planning international vacations. From travel agents and experienced travelers, here are eight proven ways to save big on upcoming journeys.

Book In the Afternoon – Airfare prices tend to vary widely, but you’ll likely get the best price for air travel in the afternoons rather than in the early mornings or evenings when more people are booking online.

Set Up Flight Alerts – Another option is to set up flight alerts for fares on your destinations of choice on websites such as airfarewatchdog.com, which will send you an email whenever there is a drop in price.

Study Accommodation Choices – For longer stays wherever you want to go, you may spend less by renting from a homeowner than by booking a hotel. If you’re willing to housesit and care for a pet, you may even score a roof over your head for free.

Don’t Check a Bag – Avoid baggage fees, lost baggage, and wear and tear on you by packing everything you need into a carry-on. Pack some undies, a few pieces of mix and match clothing, and one pair of shoes, plus the pair you travel in.

Find Free Things to Do – From free walking tours to complimentary food tastings, there are many free or inexpensive options in most locations. Google ‘free activities + location’ or check the local Facebook action.

Reduce Roaming Charges – M obile phone charges can add up quickly if you don’t have a package. Either buy one through your provider or get a local sim card from any phone shop wherever you travel.

Learn to Haggle – While haggling is considered bad form at home, it’s expected at street markets and shops in many countries. Most vendors are quite friendly and willing to arrive at the right price with you.