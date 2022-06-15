Every fall, cars crammed with clothing and dorm gear head to colleges around the country. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 3 million people will enroll in college for the first time this year.

As parents, you will help prepare by opening a bank account for your student near campus and by arranging for a medical exam before your kid leaves home. Now it’s time to buy the basics for comfortable and practical dorm living. Here’s a basic checklist.