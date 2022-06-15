Every fall, cars crammed with clothing and dorm gear head to colleges around the country. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 3 million people will enroll in college for the first time this year.
As parents, you will help prepare by opening a bank account for your student near campus and by arranging for a medical exam before your kid leaves home. Now it’s time to buy the basics for comfortable and practical dorm living. Here’s a basic checklist.
- Bedding and Linens – Pack two sets of single XL bed linens plus blankets, pillow and bedspread. A comfy mattress topper is a nice extra, and an underbed storage container will come in very handy. Add a couple of good-sized bath towels, plus face towels and washcloths. As space permits, add a couple of decorative pillows and/or favorite décor items.
- Bath Essentials – Start with a supply of soap, shampoo and conditioner, plus the body wash and/or face wash your kid prefers. Add shaving essentials, toothpaste and brush, deodorant, hair products and moisturizer/sunscreen. Include a robe and shower shoes, and don’t forget a shower caddy to tote it all back and forth.
- Closet Gear – Pack plastic hangers, a laundry bag or basket, and a shoe rack or hanging shoe holder. An expandable closet rod will expand usable closet space.
- Kitchen Gear – Depending upon how much kitchenette space is available, a microwave and/or mini-fridge could be indispensable, as could a mini-Keurig and a toaster oven plus a mug and bowl along with paper and plastic plates, cups, drinking glasses and utensils. For starter snacks, think popcorn, nuts, granola bars, dried fruit, heat-able soups, cereals and other quick meals.
- Clean-Up Stuff – Start with spray cleaner and paper towels plus a mini-broom and dustpan, as well as a hand-held vac if space allows. Add some garbage bags, laundry detergent and a sponge and dish soap.
- Extras – Pack an umbrella, a water bottle and a travel mug as well as a laptop charger and extension cord. Consider a small area rug, a few favorite posters or pictures, perhaps a power strip and a clip-on bed lamp. Last but not least, throw in some tape, a pair of scissors, a stapler, some basic writing supplies and a measuring tape.