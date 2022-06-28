If you see clutter in your home, you may think you need more storage space, but that may not be the problem.

Before you add more shelves or cabinets, try decluttering.

You may find lots of things that you don’t need or want. After you get rid of them, you may have a lot more space in your home.

If your drawers and cabinets are messy, organize them.

Sort items into categories and put them in smaller containers so they will be easy to find and will take up less space.

If you find that you need more storage, you don’t have to make expensive changes.

Try using hooks on doors and in cabinets, under-bed storage, and furniture with built-in storage.