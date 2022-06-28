An in-law suite is an apartment where one or more family members live, either in the same house or in a separate structure.

Sometimes an in-law suite just consists of a bedroom and bathroom, and sometimes it also has a kitchen and living room.

Think about how much privacy and independence would be appropriate for your relative.

Consider your home’s current design. You may be able to remodel one or more existing rooms, build an addition, renovate the garage or construct a separate building.

Research your community’s building codes. Certain types of changes may be prohibited. Find out if you will need a permit.

Contact local contractors to discuss your options and get estimates.