Parents want to protect their children and prevent chaos, but it’s important to let kids feel that they have some control over their lives. If they don’t, they’re likely to rebel.

Involving children in decisions can make them feel like valuable members of the family.

Positive outcomes can build kids’ confidence. Negative outcomes can be valuable learning experiences that can help kids make better choices in the future.

You need to have rules and boundaries. You shouldn’t let your kids do things that could get someone hurt, damage property or violate the law.

Let young kids make simple choices, such as which book to read. Offer two or three options that are ok with you.

As your kids get older, you can give them more freedom to make their own decisions.