The weather is heating up! That means it’s time to find fun ways to cool off. When your kids strap on their goggles, sling towels over their shoulders and make a mad dash to the pool, there is certainly fun in store. Make a splash this summer with these fun pool games that are perfect for any family pool day!

Sharks and Minnows

Select one player to play as the shark, the rest of the players will be minnows. The minnows will line up on one side of the pool while the shark waits at the other. The goal of the game is to make it from one side of the pool to the other without being tagged. If the shark tags you, you will also become a shark. After all players are either deemed safe or shark, switch sides and repeat. Keep playing until only one minnow remains!

Colors

Select one player to be the Color Thief. The Color Thief will stand on the outside of the pool with their back toward the water. The other players will line up on one side of the pool. Each player selects a secret color that they don’t say out loud. The Color Thief will list colors. If your color is called, you must swim from one side of the pool to the other without the Color Thief notices. If the Color Thief hears you swimming, they must jump into the pool to try to tag the other players. If you are tagged, you become the Color Thief!

Cannonball Contest

Get the whole family involved. Have contestants stand in line behind the diving board. Select judges to watch the event. One at a time, contestants will jump into the pool. Judges will decide a winner based on categories including splash size, style and sound. For a fun bonus round, create themes for each jump!

Chicken Fight

Players will divide into teams of two. One player from each team will sit on the other player’s shoulders. The name of the game is to topple the other team over. When they come splashing down, you reign victorious!