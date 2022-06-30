Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International have announced the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. 2022 marks the eleventh consecutive year that the companies have partnered with HGTV for this popular online promotion; the 2021 Ultimate House Hunt generated more than 1.5 million votes.

This year’s Ultimate House Hunt runs from June 28 through August 2 on HGTV.com, featuring homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes With a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes. A special Global Homes gallery spotlights beautiful properties from outside of the U.S. All featured homes are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International.

Consumers can tour the 77 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with HGTV again this year for the Ultimate House Hunt. This year’s finalists include some truly exceptional listings represented by our members around the world, and we are confident HGTV’s audience of home enthusiasts will enjoy getting an inside look at these beautiful homes,” said Paul Boomsma, president/CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

This year’s finalists include 77 homes represented by 35 real estate companies: @properties; Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors; Baird & Warner; Beverly-Hanks, REALTORS®; Brown Harris Stevens; Chase International; Colorado Group Realty, LLC; Dale Sorensen Real Estate; Dave Perry Miller Real Estate; Deasy Penner Podley; Dickson Realty; Ebby Halliday REALTORS®; First Team Real Estate; Greenwood King Properties; Harry Norman, REALTORS®; Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers; Illustrated Properties Real Estate, Inc.; John Greene REALTOR®; John R. Wood Properties; Latter & Blum; Long & Foster® Real Estate, Inc.; Long Realty Company; Premier Estate Properties, Inc.; PureWest Real Estate; Residential Properties Ltd.; Seven Gables Real Estate; Shorewest REALTORS®; Smith & Associates Real Estate; Strand Hill Properties; Turpin Real Estate, Inc.; Village Properties; Village Real Estate Services; and William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance.

Additional properties featured in the Global Homes gallery come from nine different countries or territories around the world and are represented by CDR Bienes Raices San Miguel; Harvey Kalles Real Estate; Island Living Collective; Jawitz Properties Ltd.; LX Costa Rica; M Immobilier; Park Lane Properties; Sibarth Real Estate; Smiths Gore Limited; and Stresa Luxury Real Estate.

Each winning home will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com and the prestige of being selected as a fan favorite.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit hgtv.com/design/ultimate-house-hunt.