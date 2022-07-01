In last month’s column, we talked about how generational characteristics can inform your marketing messaging. Now we want to know: When was the last time you tried a new marketing tactic? If it’s been a while since you took a critical look at your marketing plan and added something new to the mix, it might be time for a marketing plan makeover.

Like every good makeover, you’ll want to keep what you know works for you and layer in a few fresh elements, such as:

Video – one of the most effective ways to market yourself and your listings. Can you find a way to add video tours, Instagram Stories and Reels or YouTube to your marketing mix?

Experiential marketing – a buzz-worthy concept in real estate marketing circles. The idea is to create in-person, activity-based events that your sphere will enjoy and hopefully talk about on their social media profiles. Does that spark any ideas for you?

Traditional tactics – cold-calling and billboard advertising may be worth exploring, especially if you’ve never tried them before. What tried-and-true tactics could you implement into your marketing?

Social media – an especially effective tool when used to engage your sphere and keep relationships warm. Could you benefit from a more strategic, consistent approach to social media?

With so many options, how do you decide which new marketing tactics are worth your time and resources?

The good news is that there is no “right” marketing mix. An effective marketing plan should include old and new techniques—both online and offline. Here’s a simple process for deciding which new tactics to add to your marketing plan.

Gather information

If you haven’t formulated a working marketing plan in a while (or ever!), cement your foundation by taking the National Association of REALTORS®’ Marketing Strategy and Lead Generation course. The recently updated curriculum covers everything from personal branding tactics and the lead generation cycle to how to measure the success of your efforts. It includes exercises, templates and tools to help build a new and improved marketing plan for your ever-evolving business. It’s sure to spark some ideas for new lead generation tactics and marketing approaches. View upcoming courses at training4re.com.

Get inspired

Take a cue from the most successful agents you know and get inspired by researching innovative marketing ideas for real estate. Some of the best ideas come from conversations with your peers. Seek out opportunities to network and engage with other agents both in-person and virtually.

Go all in

It’s easy to fall into a routine and use the same marketing tactics year in and year out. But it’s important to fully commit to your new marketing strategy, and don’t give up on it too quickly. After a year, analyze your efforts and adjust your plan again.