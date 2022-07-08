Bright MLS, which serves over 100,000 real estate professionals from Pennsylvania to Virginia, has announced the launch of Teams Pro, an upgrade to its Teams offering that introduces new capabilities, including enhanced goal setting, performance management and team productivity visualizations.

The company says Teams Pro follows the successful launch of Teams by Bright in late 2021. The original offering, now being used by over 900 teams across the Mid-Atlantic, offers the ability for a Team Lead to establish their team in the MLS; build the team’s brand recognition and visibility on listings; route workflows more efficiently; and easily track volume and rankings, all within Bright’s system, the company said.

Each of Teams Pro’s features work with the basic offering to help teams function more effectively by allowing the establishment of business and financial objectives. As more data is input and included in Teams Pro, the system will help team leads make decisions driven by this data, including advanced goal setting and reporting visualizations, a release stated.

BrightMLS notes that teams have become a significant force in the real estate industry, but software and systems often fail to account for changing needs around sales and listing attribution, contact routing, and tracking. The company says Teams by Bright addresses this challenge head-on by offering a unique solution within the Bright MLS system that reflects the needs of the hundreds of teams within Bright’s footprint.

“The response to Teams by Bright has been overwhelmingly positive. Team leads are telling us that their longstanding communication and attribution challenges are addressed by Teams by Bright. This tells us that brokers and agents were ready to stop the tedious spreadsheet tracking and use the MLS as a tool to harness their teams’ power,” said Scott Iverson, Bright MLS director of Product Management. “The additional features offered by Teams Pro will further serve this important subscriber segment, helping team leads continue to navigate critical resource management decisions, optimize team member performance, and further position them for success.”

For more information, visit brightmls.com/products/teams.