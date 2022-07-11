As millions of veterans navigate the housing market in search of their new home, Zillow is looking to make the process easier.

The tech giant recently announced that it has begun including Veterans Affairs (VA) loan eligibility information in its condo listings. The feature, which is included on Zillow’s site and app, is designed to assist home shoppers using VA financing for their home purchase.

With 19 million veterans who are eligible to fund their home purchase using a VA loan, Zillow stated in a press release that the new feature is designed to take the guesswork out of the home-buying process by allowing users to immediately see if a condo listing they’re interested in is VA-loan eligible.

Key points

Zillow condo listings now feature a veteran resources section in condo listings.

The VA loan eligibility information can be found on condo home and building detail pages.

Zillow connects VA-loan-eligible homebuyers to VA lenders through its dedicated VA lender page.

Zillow’s move is part of a broader social impact strategy to provide products and solutions that also include the display of LGBTQ local legal protections and information about down payment assistance programs.

The takeaway:

“We want everyone to have access to the information necessary to empower their home search,” said Aldona Clottey, Zillow’s vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Adding VA loan eligibility information to our site creates an easier home-shopping experience for veterans. In today’s competitive marketplace, where homes sell in a matter of days, an efficient home search is critical. This feature provides valuable financing information right at the fingertips of our veterans as they search for their next home.”