Once you’ve moved into your new home and boxes surround you, it can feel almost impossible to know where to start. Creating a detailed plan will help you methodically and intentionally move through the unpacking process, and before you know it, your new house will feel like home. Read on for your must-have post-move checklist.

Deep Clean

Ideally, a deep cleaning service should have come in before your move. However, after a busy day of moving, the house could likely use a once-over before you begin packing. Vacuum, mop and dust the surface so you can feel confident you’re starting with a fresh slate.

Change the Locks

Once you’ve moved in, change the locks to keep your home feeling secure and safe. You don’t know who has copies of the keys to the home, so it’s better to err on the side of caution. While you’re changing the locks, also consider installing a smart deadbolt for added security and convenience.

Make a Pest Control Appointment

Contact a local exterminator to visit your house to conduct an interior and exterior inspection and treat the house for any potential pest issues. From pests that are already there to new pests that came along for the move, treating the home in advance will prevent any future issues.

Arrange for Trash Pickup

Contact your village to find out the track and recycling pick-up days. If you intend on using village-issued trash cans, order those, so you have them before the next garbage day.

Replace the Smoke Alarm Batteries

Replace the smoke and carbon monoxide batteries when you move in, so you can be confident they work. Pack batteries in your moving box, so you can replace the batteries before your first night in the new home.

Register Your Pet

If you’re moving out of the area or out of state, look into registering your dog or cat. While some states require it, it’s still helpful to register your pet and update its chip information so you can have peace of mind in case it escapes the house.

Update Your Driver’s License

Contact the DMV to make an appointment to get a new driver’s license and license plates if you’re moving out of state. If you’re moving within the state, check online to see if you can update your driver’s license online. You’ll likely need your existing driver’s license, proof of residency and an additional form of identification to update your driver’s license.

Register to Vote

If you’re visiting the DMV to get a new driver’s license, you may be able to register to vote as part of the process. Or, call your local village to inquire about changing your voter registration information.

Establish Domicile and Change Your IRS Address

If you’re moving to a new state, you may need to establish a legal domicile for tax reasons. Researching your new state’s website will require additional details. It’s also important to update your information with the IRS, to ensure all tax documents go to the correct location.