ERA® Real Estate recently announced the affiliation of ERA Next Level Real Estate. The startup company is based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and serves the greater La Crosse County area.

Brandon Cain, who owns and leads the firm, started his real estate career in 2017 after more than two decades as a construction manager in the energy sector. In 2022, he established his own brokerage. As an ERA affiliate, Cain will continue to work with developers and focus on recruiting and developing an expanded salesforce.

La Crosse County, which has a median sales price of $249,000, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), is located on the Mississippi River along the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The area has hiking trails, rivers, cycling routes, and is accessible by car from Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison. The region’s economy is driven by manufacturing, healthcare, technology, education and tourism. Realtor.com® recently ranked La Crosse/Onalaska third in its “Hottest Housing Market” report that compared market demand with days on the market.

“Brandon’s career as a successful business manager and then a top-performing sales leader perfectly positions him for the next stage of his career as a broker/owner,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “His innate sales sense and ability to build authentic relationships have served him well in gaining success in his real estate career. We are thrilled to partner with this up-and-coming brokerage and provide Brandon with strategic resources to help him build his business. This is an exciting new chapter for Brandon, and we wish him great success as part of Team ERA.”

“We are delighted to provide our agents with enterprise-level technology to fuel their business and help them stand out in the market,” added Cain, broker and co-owner of ERA Next Level Real Estate. “Our vision for growth is aggressive. We knew we needed the support of a powerful global partner to realize greater efficiencies and scale the business quickly. We have been impressed with the incredible levels of support the ERA brand provides, and we look forward to offering our agents access to ERA’s powerful tools and technology designed to help them generate more business. In addition, being part of a brand with a substantial global network will help give our local company international attention. We are thrilled to have such a committed partner in our success and now that we are part of the ERA network and culture, we will help our agents gain a competitive edge in our market.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.