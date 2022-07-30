WHAT: It’s the battle of the future for brokerages and their ability to control the agent-to-consumer relationship, which will have a dramatic effect on future brokerage profitability and ability to retain customers for life.

In this webinar, panelists will discuss the latest technology that is empowering brokerages and agents to beat portals to the consumer and create the coveted lifetime customer relationship—the key to repeat and referral business.

WHEN: Wed., Aug 3, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

Speakers:

Moderator: Darryl Davis, CSP, is a best-selling author of three books all published by McGraw-Hill Publishers. For more than 30 years, Darryl has helped agents master listing and sales skills, feel more confident and authentic, double their production in every kind of market, and design careers worth smiling about. Darryl also holds the coveted Certified Speaking Professionals (CSP) designation which is only given to less than 2% of speakers worldwide.

Jack Cotton, REALTOR® with Sotheby’s International Realty Cape Cod Brokerages, specializes in waterfront estates and village properties. In the business for 48 years, he is known for his integrity and discretion, coupled with a low-key and consultative style. With a donation creating the Cotton Center for Real Estate Studies at Cape Cod Community College, Cotton is also a certified instructor with the Residential Real Estate Council (CRS organization), certified coach and Amazon bestselling author.

Annette Mina, real estate broker with Douglas Elliman and a veteran of the industry, sells real estate with her whole heart. She brings love, guidance and trust to every transaction, along with a deep desire to satisfy the needs of her loyal clients. With decades of experience behind her, she’s enjoyed an impressive career and top-tier awards, among them No. 1 Agent for Most Homes Sold in Suffolk & Nassau County 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017, and many others.

Amanda Pflieger, director of demand generation at Curbio, is a data-driven marketer who is laser-focused on developing creative marketing campaigns and strategies for companies of all sizes. Before transitioning to tech, Pflieger spent her career in the Commercial and Corporate Real Estate sector providing project, construction, and relocation management representation services to a portfolio of high-profile clients.

