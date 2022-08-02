Milestones, a real estate technology firm offering an all-in-one homeowner portal, has raised $10.3 million in Series A funding. The raise comes after three years of product development in stealth mode and will help fuel a rapid go-to-market strategy. Updater, a national leader in moving technology, led the investment round. Other investors in the round included Second Century Ventures (the strategic investment arm of NAR), Peerage Capital, McLaughlin Ventures, WAV Group Ventures, T3 Partners, Sellers Shield, as well as individuals and other large brokerages.

Milestones describes itself as the first technology firm to deliver a homeownership portal similar to consumer offerings for managing healthcare, personal finance and education. Milestones monitors the value of your home, provides a search engine for homes for sale, and manages the transaction when you are ready to sell your home. The service is available to consumers at no cost, in partnership with real estate professionals in brokerage, mortgage, title and insurance.

“Managing a home is complicated,” said Dustin Gray, Milestones founder and CEO. “The average home has more than 150 systems that need to be maintained and consumers need help keeping it all organized. Gutters need to be cleared, water filters replaced, concrete sealed, dryer vents cleaned and so on. Milestones has checklists for all of it, complete with DIY videos, or access to professionals who will do it for you.”

“Convenience and simplicity are core to the Updater mission” said David Greenberg, founder and CEO of Updater. “With our shared vision for simplifying the complex homeownership processes, Updater’s investment in Milestones is a natural fit.”

“It is gratifying to see a wide spectrum of the real estate industry support such a profound effort to better serve consumers,” said Dave Garland, managing partner at Second Century Ventures. “This investment represents our focus on promoting innovation in the real estate industry and its supported verticals.”

For more information, visit https://milestones.ai/ or www.updater.com.