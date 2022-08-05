ERA® Real Estate announced this week that Graf Home Selling Team & Associates, based in Hiawatha, Iowa, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.



According to a release, the firm serves the greater Cedar Rapids, Iowa area, including the cities of Marion and Robins. Now known as Graf Real Estate ERA Powered, the full-service company’s affiliated agents will continue to work with clients on residential sales and relocations. In addition, the company says the ERA Powered® branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

The brokerage was originally established in 2012 by Michael and Teri Graf. Before his real estate career, Graf served in a sales management role with APAC Customer Services, providing customer care outsourcing solutions.

“Michael’s success as a top-performing agent, team leader and business owner are testaments to his focus on professional growth and entrepreneurial approach,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “As he sought effective ways to fuel additional growth for his firm, he realized a partnership with ERA Real Estate would provide both the scalability and support that would bring his business to the next level. As an ERA Powered company, he can implement ERA’s services, products and enhancements best suited for his agents to help them grow their business while keeping his company brand at the forefront. Now the firm can expand its brand equity while being fully supported by the growth, lead generation, business consulting and marketing resources that come with an ERA partnership. We are excited to collaborate on Michael’s continued success and expansion.”

The company notes that the greater Cedar Rapids area is quickly growing thanks to a wide array of work opportunities nearby. Large employers such as Transamerica, Collins Aerospace and Quaker Oats are all within driving distance of the city. Cedar Rapids also has a low cost of living, which is why it is currently a desirable market for relocation, the release stated. In addition, the city offers plenty of cultural and educational opportunities in its downtown area, featuring museums, theaters, and parks.

“Over the years, we have devoted significant resources toward marketing our unique value proposition, which is to serve the public with honesty and integrity and to give them a reason to keep coming back to us,” said Graf, broker/owner, Graf Real Estate ERA-Powered. As an ERA-Powered company, we are now able to offer a greater level of service to consumers through powerful programs to help simplify the homebuying and selling process. On the agent side, ERA’s robust professional development resources will complement our firm’s long-standing focus on agent training and allow our leadership team to also focus on business development efforts. Being a part of the ERA network will further differentiate us in the Cedar Rapids area. We are excited to continue our growth through this partnership.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.