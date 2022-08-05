There are many people in this world who make impassioned and sustained efforts to create a better world for all. In real estate, being a “Crusader” means taking their passion for change and using it to move the industry forward in the right direction.

For the sixth year in a row, RISMedia is searching for Real Estate Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of the six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates “the champions of a better way” in the industry through the Real Estate Newsmakers recognition program in our “Crusaders” category.

In this category, we highlight those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights to REALTOR® safety, advancing the industry to disaster recovery, children’s, women’s and LGBTQ+ causes, and so much more.

Take a look back at some of our 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers – Crusaders:

Tom George

President & Marketing Partner | Constellation Real Estate Group

In 2021, George developed and launched a webinar series and resource library to help educate and guide real estate business owners through the process of improving their bottom line. He also announced a new initiative that opens the door for Constellation to participate in the M&A space like never before.

Julia Lashley Israel

Head of Inclusion and Belonging | Keller Williams Realty International

As chair of the Social Equity Task Force for associated and kwx’s internal employee DEI committee, Lashley Israel helps real estate professionals to recognize and address diversity, equity and inclusion challenges and opportunities. In 2021, she conducted two DEI workshops, addressing unconscious bias and its impact on housing, ultimately improving communities through increased homeownership.

Liz Gehringer

COO | Coldwell Bankers Real Estate LLC

Taking 2021 by storm, Gehringer led the company’s initiatives that supported diverse broker/owners in their first two years of business. Her hard work on these initiatives resulted in 18 affiliated companies joining in less than a year. In addition, her leadership of brand franchise sales gained the company a 98% renewal rate in the first eight months of 2021.

Emmanuel Fonte

Vice President of Ultimate Clients Relationships & Digital Strategies | John L. Scott

Fonte has worked to create an experience for real estate professionals that highlights relationship building and personal communication with clients. In 2021, he implemented strategies such as SEM, SEO and advertising to propel competitive advantage, which also increase the King County real estate firm market share from #4 to #1.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today!