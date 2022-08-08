BoomTown, a cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform for real estate professionals, has announced the launch of back-office capabilities. This launch comes through the platform’s integration with Brokermint, a cloud-based, back-office and transaction-management software. Boomtown acquired Brokermint in March, 2021.

Fragmented customer-relationship management and back-office solutions cause duplication of effort and business inefficiencies. This integration will avoid that by allowing agents to align the BoomTown and Brokermint platforms, thereby offering an end-to-end solution for real estate businesses. While agents, team leaders and brokers use BoomTown’s lead generation and customer relationship management solutions, administrative teams can now work in the back-office solution, which handles everything from commissions, offers and e-signatures, to accounting, transaction management and reporting, and all information is seamlessly synced. It provides visibility into the entire business transaction, ensures information is accurate, and all relevant parties enjoy a streamlined and efficient process from lead-to-close.

“This enhanced integration is closing the loop on the real estate transaction process and fostering ‘clients-for-life’ for our customers by enabling offices to manage their client relationships from first click to close, and deliver more value at every step,” said Grier Allen, CEO of BoomTown. “It eliminates inter-office inefficiencies, helps business owners identify opportunities, and creates a solid foundation for continued innovation between front office and back office.”

“The deep integration between the front-end BoomTown solution and back-end Brokermint solution, and the efficiency gains and holistic company view that it delivers, are changing the game,” said Chad Priest, broker in charge of The Flowertown Group. “Unlike other integrations that still require manual updates and maintenance, this includes all of our data from transactions and commissions to contact data and user information, so we can confidently manage every front-office and back-office task in one place.”

For more information, visit www.boomtownroi.com.