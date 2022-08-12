Q2 Holdings, Inc. and Rocket Mortgage have announced a new partnership enabling Q2 banks and credit unions to offer Rocket Mortgage’s digital home loan application experience, with live mortgage assistance, inside of Q2’s online banking platform.

“We’re excited to add a premier brand like Rocket Mortgage to our Q2 Innovation Studio ecosystem,” said Matt Flake, CEO of Q2. “This partnership, giving customers easy access to Rocket Mortgage’s best-in-class digital offerings, adds another marquee solution to the Q2 Innovation Studio and provides an important and timely new option for our bank and credit union customers.”

According to a release, the Q2 Partner Marketplace Program provides an app store-like experience so financial institutions can evaluate, select and deploy applications from a catalog of pre-integrated third-party products with no up-front investment. It enables banks and credit unions to provide their customers and members with innovative fintech applications, like access to Rocket Mortgage, integrated directly into their digital banking platform.

“Rocket Mortgage is focused on using technology to create certainty and simplicity in the home loan process—one of the most complex transactions most Americans will experience,” said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “In this new partnership with Q2, we are able to help more consumers achieve the American Dream of homeownership—right inside the digital banking platform they already use.”

This new Rocket Mortgage offering via Q2’s Innovation Studio will enable community banks and credit unions to serve the residential mortgage needs of their communities at no cost to the financial institution—including no implementation or subscription fees, the company noted. Rocket Mortgage takes care of everything related to the loan and servicing. The integration of Rocket Mortgage within Q2’s digital banking platform streamlines the mortgage process for account holders, who now have even more options within their local bank to meet their financial needs.

Fourth Capital, a Nashville, Tennessee based community bank, was the first to add Rocket Mortgage’s digital home loan application to its mobile and online banking app, they said.

“We are thrilled to bring the Rocket Mortgage experience to our customers through the Q2 platform,” said Brian Heinrichs, CEO of Fourth Capital. “Bringing cutting-edge solutions to our clients with market-leading partners enhances our vision of providing Digital Tools with Human Touch. We continue to be pleased with our decision to partner with Q2 on our digital strategy and opportunities like this one validate the decision to go with Q2. We look forward to continuing to grow and advance with them in the future.”

For more information, visit info.q2.com/Q2-rocket-mortgage-partnership.